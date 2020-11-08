WHEATON - Tim Noetzel, 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. Tim was born in Chicago on April 30, 1955, to the late Henry and Jeanne (Anderson) Noetzel. The youngest of his family, he had one older sister and two older brothers. The family moved from Chicago to Peoria in 1968, and Tim graduated from Richwoods High School in 1973. Tim went on to graduate from Augustana College in Rock Island in 1977. While at Augustana, Tim met Rebecca Olson, and the two married in Davenport, Iowa, on September 1, 1979. Tim and Becky settled in Wheaton where they had six children. Part of the theater, choir, and competitive sports, Tim will be remembered fondly. He traveled the globe. He was a movie buff, and enjoyed games, music and fishing. Every year, he made time to be in the Wisconsin Northwoods with his family. In his professional career, he was adaptive and made use of his talent and acumen in many different roles and trades in travel, design, insurance, among others. Tim's wealth of stories and laughter will be sincerely missed. Tim is survived by his six children, Britta (Kevin) Mantels of Villa Park; Benjamin Noetzel of Chicago; Bjorn Noetzel of Wheaton; Christianna (Andrew) Whitaker of Lexington, South Carolina; Joshua Noetzel of Wheaton; and Annika (Benjamin) Noetzel-Kiers of Gas City, Indiana; grandchildren, Vivian and Charlie Whitaker, to whom he was a proud and loving "Pop"; sister, Laurie Ulrich of Homewood; brothers, Rick (Rita) Noetzel of Peoria and Jon (Debbie) Noetzel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca (Olson) Noetzel in 1997; and by an infant sister in 1951. Tim was cremated in accordance with his wishes. There will be a limited service honoring his memory held at Wheaton Bible Church Friday, November 20, followed by a private interment November 21 at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, IL. At the request of the family, those who wish to send gifts of condolence may be made as a donation to any charity of their choosing.







