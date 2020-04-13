Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY A. BYRNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY A. BYRNE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Timothy A. Byrne, 71, of Arlington Heights was born March 23, 1949 in Chicago to Donald and Erika (Schwarz) Byrne and passed away unexpectedly on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Tim was a man loved by many, all over the world, for his kindness, humor, knowledge, love of Chicago Sports Teams, and great smile. He will be greatly missed by all. Tim was the beloved husband of Lisa M. (Badendick) Lorentzen; step-father of Jessica (Jason) Pietraszewski, Dallas (Todd) Balsiger and Lisa (Darron) Arch; step-grandfather of Sam, Jack, Lily, Hana and Eva; dear brother of Paul (Bonnie) Byrne and Jeff (Jenny) Byrne and fond uncle of Brad Byrne. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim's name to () appreciated. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -