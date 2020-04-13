|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Timothy A. Byrne, 71, of Arlington Heights was born March 23, 1949 in Chicago to Donald and Erika (Schwarz) Byrne and passed away unexpectedly on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Tim was a man loved by many, all over the world, for his kindness, humor, knowledge, love of Chicago Sports Teams, and great smile. He will be greatly missed by all. Tim was the beloved husband of Lisa M. (Badendick) Lorentzen; step-father of Jessica (Jason) Pietraszewski, Dallas (Todd) Balsiger and Lisa (Darron) Arch; step-grandfather of Sam, Jack, Lily, Hana and Eva; dear brother of Paul (Bonnie) Byrne and Jeff (Jenny) Byrne and fond uncle of Brad Byrne. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim's name to () appreciated. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020