Timothy A. Spath, 62, former longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, at rest on July 19, 2019. Tim was a master fisherman and the hardworking owner of Tim's Glass & Mirror in Arlington Heights. Devoted husband of 40 years to Tina nee Hansmeyer, loving father to Tim (Allison) and Shanna (Lindsay). Second Father to Sande (Gretchen), Sarah, and Jesse. Proud Grandpa to Ella. Dear brother to the late Leonardt, Shirley, the late Beverly, and Susan (the late Jim). Cherished son in Law to Charles and Linda. Caring Brother in Law to Debbie. Favorite uncle and best friend to many. Visitation Tuesday from 3-8 at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff in Rolling Meadows. Memorial Service at Meadows Funeral Home will be held Wednesday at 11am. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Info 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019