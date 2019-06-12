Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
TIMOTHY B. MARINO Obituary
Timothy B. Marino, age 68; suddenly; Beloved husband of Nancy; the best father of Melissa (William) Bowers, Kathleen (Seth) Romano, Margaret Ann, Josephine, Samantha, Rory and the late Timothy P. and Peter J.; loving grandfather of 4; dear son of Eileen and the late Peter; fond brother of 11. Visitation Friday, June 14th 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Service, 6:30 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. For info, call 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
