TIMOTHY C. WILLIAMS
Tim was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Chicago, and passed away at the age of 69, Nov. 17, 2020. He spent many years in the electronic and physical security industry, including designing and implementing proprietary security systems around Chicagoland, setting up Digital's nationwide security network systems, and developing and presenting a security equipment seminar for law enforcement. Early on, Tim worked as a firefighter and EMT for the Elgin Fire Department. Tim had a gift for woodworking, often creating incredible pieces for family and friends. He was an avid collector of rare books and loved music. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and giving spirit. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Nolan; and former wife, Debbie. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) and Sara; grandchildren, Jeremy (Cha), Ashley, Corey and Hannah (Richard); great-grandson, Ben; siblings, Jim (Bonnie), Gail (Steve) and John; and nieces and nephews, James (Andrea), Brittany and Zackary. He will be greatly missed.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
