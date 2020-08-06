STREAMWOOD - Timothy E. Ruth, 69, a retired railroad engineer, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. (nee Inc), loving father of Jason T. (Christine) Ruth and Allison (Alfredo Vega) Ruth; dear "Papa" of Ariana, Alina and Hailey; best buddy to Ozzy, his faithful companion. He left this world too soon and will be missed dearly. Visitation and services will be held privately at The Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Streamwood. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-289-8054.