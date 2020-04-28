|
|
Timothy J. Dugan, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Skokie, IL. He was born March 28, 1952 in Libertyville, where he remained a resident all his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Libertyville High School and also a graduate of Western Illinois University. Tim's family, friends and community meant the world to him. He had a vibrant smile and joke for every occasion. He loved coaching his own children and many others in the community through the Libertyville Boys Club, Little League and JCats basketball programs. Tim spent his entire professional career in the transportation and logistics industry. However, those that knew him best, knew that you could probably find him out on the golf course, at a ballpark or watching one his beloved Chicago teams including the White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Notre Dame football. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Nancy Hurst Dugan; 3 children, Michael (Julie) Dugan, Gregory (Elizabeth) Dugan, Casey Dugan and his first grandchild coming very soon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Shirley Dugan and his brother, Richie. Services for his family will be held on Wednesday, April 29 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2020