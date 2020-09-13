ST. CHARLES - Timothy J. Kraakevik passed away suddenly on September 7, 2020 at the age of 68. Timothy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth; his brothers, Tom (Cindy) of Elburn, IL, John (Sheri) of Wheaton, IL, Stephan of Boulder, CO, Joel (Joni) of Suwannee, GA; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, James H Kraakevik and Marilyn Morrison Kraakevik. Timothy was born in Washington DC on April 10, 1952 to James and Marilyn Kraakevik. The family moved to Wheaton in 1959 when James became a professor of Physics at Wheaton College. In 1964, his parents felt called to become missionaries in Nigeria. Tim was initially reluctant to go to Nigeria, however, his enduring friendships, established there, continued to be his closest friends. In 1970, the family returned to the US and Tim enrolled at Wheaton College. After graduating in 1974 Tim took a position at Commonwealth Edison as a technical writer at Dresden Nuclear Plant. He rapidly advanced to become Dept. Head of Office Systems. Upon leaving ComEd, he became private investor. In 1998 he was asked to be Site Coordinator/ Program Director for RR Donnelly's Y2K preparation and Infrastructure projects. In 2002 Tim became a divestiture consultant for Innogy America. Tim had a love for mechanical things. As a teenager at Hillcrest H.S. (Jos, Nigeria), rebuilt motorcycles. After college, he went back there and took a cross country motorcycle trip. In early adulthood, Tim's most prized possession was his Norton 750 Commando. He rode it almost 365 days a year in spite of Illinois' inclement weather. He also enjoyed working on his 70's model Mercedes Benz coupe and sedans. Those interests morphed into a part-time business; selling Nortons and 70's Mercedes parts. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the Chicago Norton Motorcycle Club and there cemented some lasting friendships. Tim was a voracious reader, a man of intellect and integrity. But most of all he was compassionate, showing concern for the less fortunate. He cared for his aging parents. He kept bedside vigil during his brothers' multiple illnesses. Tim will be greatly missed and remembered for his kindness, compassion and sensitivity for all those he touched. Services will be held privately.