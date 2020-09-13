1/
TIMOTHY J. KRAAKEVIK
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. CHARLES - Timothy J. Kraakevik passed away suddenly on September 7, 2020 at the age of 68. Timothy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth; his brothers, Tom (Cindy) of Elburn, IL, John (Sheri) of Wheaton, IL, Stephan of Boulder, CO, Joel (Joni) of Suwannee, GA; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, James H Kraakevik and Marilyn Morrison Kraakevik. Timothy was born in Washington DC on April 10, 1952 to James and Marilyn Kraakevik. The family moved to Wheaton in 1959 when James became a professor of Physics at Wheaton College. In 1964, his parents felt called to become missionaries in Nigeria. Tim was initially reluctant to go to Nigeria, however, his enduring friendships, established there, continued to be his closest friends. In 1970, the family returned to the US and Tim enrolled at Wheaton College. After graduating in 1974 Tim took a position at Commonwealth Edison as a technical writer at Dresden Nuclear Plant. He rapidly advanced to become Dept. Head of Office Systems. Upon leaving ComEd, he became private investor. In 1998 he was asked to be Site Coordinator/ Program Director for RR Donnelly's Y2K preparation and Infrastructure projects. In 2002 Tim became a divestiture consultant for Innogy America. Tim had a love for mechanical things. As a teenager at Hillcrest H.S. (Jos, Nigeria), rebuilt motorcycles. After college, he went back there and took a cross country motorcycle trip. In early adulthood, Tim's most prized possession was his Norton 750 Commando. He rode it almost 365 days a year in spite of Illinois' inclement weather. He also enjoyed working on his 70's model Mercedes Benz coupe and sedans. Those interests morphed into a part-time business; selling Nortons and 70's Mercedes parts. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the Chicago Norton Motorcycle Club and there cemented some lasting friendships. Tim was a voracious reader, a man of intellect and integrity. But most of all he was compassionate, showing concern for the less fortunate. He cared for his aging parents. He kept bedside vigil during his brothers' multiple illnesses. Tim will be greatly missed and remembered for his kindness, compassion and sensitivity for all those he touched. Services will be held privately.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
September 12, 2020
Dear Ruth and Kraakevik brothers, I am so very sorry to hear of Tim's sudden passing. I'm praying that you will feel the Lord's presence and comfort and as you go through the hard times ahead, you will experience the Lord's peace.
Carol Kautz
Friend
September 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Kraakevik family. Many wonderful memories of Tim and all of you from Nigeria days. May God bring His comfort to each one of you.
Sarah (Haney) Bell
Friend
September 12, 2020
Ruthy, our hearts are with you today and always.

I will always remember Tim pumping gas into the old Joe-mobile at the Main Street gas station he worked at way back in the day. That was my first time actually meeting the young man that you would marry a few years later. Service with a smile!
Joe Springer
Family
September 12, 2020
Remembering with fondness all the memories of Tim at Hillcrest, at the hostel and seeing him over the years at the Hillcrest/KA reunions. He was a bit older than me but the Kraakevik boys always stood out among the crowd, in many ways. Sending so my love, comfort and prayers to Ruth, Tom, John Mark, Stephen, Joel and all their families and friends. Our MK family has lost a brother.
Janet Rhine
Friend
September 12, 2020
Ruth, Tom and Cindy, John Mark and Sheri, Stephan, Joel and Joni, beloved family and many friends of Tim's, our hearts are broken for you and this great loss. The consolation is that our hope is in the Lord and Tim is in His presence. Our family knew Tim from KA days, but Terry and I got to know him more closely in our adult years as the Wheaton group of MKs would gather together for fun times of sharing sweet memories. We were touched at the way he cared for his parents, especially his dad after his stroke. He was a kind friend, full of creativity, and always quick with a word of comfort and encouragement. We will miss him. We are praying for you.
Sue Hammack
Friend
September 12, 2020
Tim said the kindest things about the Seger sisters and was a great cheerleader for Simroots. His wit and intelligence and writing prowess made me smile. On behalf of the entire MK community, I offer my deepest sympathy to all the family. We all feel it when we lose one of our brothers.
Karen Keegan
Friend
September 12, 2020
Ruth, Tom, John Mark, Stephen and Joel, I want to send my love and sympathy your way. It is not easy to lose a spouse or a sibling and I pray for the Lord's comfort and peace for you during the days ahead. I did not know your family well, but I do remember Tim and Tom as a couple of the "big kids" at KA and Hillcrest.
Cora (Zobrist) Klay
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gabriel Grosz
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Ruth, Tom, John Mark, Stephen, and Joel--sending my deepest sympathy for your great loss. I remember Tim from Egbe and Niger Creek hostel. He was one of the "big kids" to me. I have also run into him a few times in the ensuing years at different events. He was always very kind. Praying that you will deeply feel God's peace and comfort now and in the days to come.
Alice (Frame) Sexton
Friend
September 11, 2020
Dear Ruth and extended Kraakevik family,
We were shocked when we saw Tim’s obituary on the Hultgren Funeral Website. We are so sorry for your sudden loss. In the midst of great grief, there is also hope and a time to rejoice that Tim is with Jesus, and the time will come when you will all be reunited for eternity.
We are praying that you will all experience in an extra special way God’s peace that goes beyond all human understanding, His all-sufficient daily grace, and His unfailing love.
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases. His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning. Great is His faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).
In Christ’s great love,
Roger and Janet (Newlin) Burgess
Janet and Roger Burgess
Friend
September 11, 2020
I remember Tim from school in Nigeria. I remember him playing the violin so well. Praying for his wife and all the family during this sad time. Praying for God's comfort and peace.
Carol Sterken
Classmate
September 10, 2020
A rare friend indeed through the years. I could always count on Tim for mature, well grounded opinions and advice. His wit was unique and encompassing. I will miss him greatly and will always consider myself fortunate for having known him. My thoughts are now with Ruth.
Brian Zank
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved