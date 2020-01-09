Home

Pilgrim Lutheran School
4300 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 477-4824
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
4300 N. Winchester Ave.
Chicago, IL
TIMOTHY J. SATHERLIE Obituary
Timothy J. Satherlie, age 76, passed away January 5, 2020, at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, IL, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Beloved Husband to Terry (Londis) Satherlie; loving Father to Stacey (Greg) Kruczek, Shawn (Nancy) Satherlie, Dawn Knox, Rick (Brekken) Holtrop and Megan (Doug) Reid; preceded in death by Grandson, Alex (14), proud Grandfather to Sianna, Austin, Luke, Emma, Tessa and August; Great-Grandfather to Seth, Levi and Ellie; fond Brother to Gregg (Chelin) Satherlie and loving Uncle and friend to many. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30am at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 4300 N. Winchester Ave., Chicago, IL 60613. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tim's honor to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org are appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
