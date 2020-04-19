Daily Herald Obituaries
TIMOTHY JOHN ZIELSKE


1963 - 2020
TIMOTHY JOHN ZIELSKE Obituary
ADDISON - Timothy John Zielske, age 57, passed away April 9, 2020. Loving son of William E. and Anita E. Zielske; dear brother to Paul (Chris) Zielske, Ken (Gay) Zielske, Eric Zielske, William Zielske, Jr., and Krista (John) Harris; fond uncle of Amanda, Ryan, Alex, Philip, Billy, Anna and David; dear nephew of Rita Jenzen, Robert Zielske and Maky Zielske; loved godchild of Mary Long and special friend to many. Preceded in death by his uncles, Ronald Zielske, Gene Jenzen and aunt, Jackie Zielske and grandparents, Gustav and Anna Voss and William H. and Ella Zielske. Tim was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Villa Park and worked at the sheltered workshop sponsored by the Ray Graham Association for People with Disabilities since 1984. He participated in activities provided by the Northeast Special Recreation Association regularly for years. Private interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
