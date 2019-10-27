Daily Herald Obituaries
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Church,
3900 Meadows Drive
Rolling Meadows., IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Church,
3900 Meadows Drive
Rolling Meadows, IL
TIMOTHY M. FITZPATRICK


1952 - 2019
TIMOTHY M. FITZPATRICK Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Timothy M. Fitzpatrick, 67, died October 24, 2019. He was born April 5, 1952 in Rockford, IL to the late Roger and Lottie Fitzpatrick. Timothy was the husband of Kathy (nee Komay); father of Scott Fitzpatrick and Joelle (Wesley) Szyszka; grandfather of Lucas and Rylee; and brother of Kathy (Ted) Beck, Karin (Marty) Litwin, Teresa (the late Daryl) Streed; brother-in-law Karyl (Chuck) Schubel and Kristin (Jack) Kundrot. Visitation Tuesday, 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Wednesday, instate 10 am until time of mass 10:30 am at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadows Drive, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
