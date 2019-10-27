|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Timothy M. Fitzpatrick, 67, died October 24, 2019. He was born April 5, 1952 in Rockford, IL to the late Roger and Lottie Fitzpatrick. Timothy was the husband of Kathy (nee Komay); father of Scott Fitzpatrick and Joelle (Wesley) Szyszka; grandfather of Lucas and Rylee; and brother of Kathy (Ted) Beck, Karin (Marty) Litwin, Teresa (the late Daryl) Streed; brother-in-law Karyl (Chuck) Schubel and Kristin (Jack) Kundrot. Visitation Tuesday, 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Wednesday, instate 10 am until time of mass 10:30 am at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadows Drive, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
