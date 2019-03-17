|
|
Timothy Michael O'Sullivan Timothy Michael O'Sullivan, age 71, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Hoffman Estates and Rockford. Devoted father of Michael, Steven, Karen, Ryan and Taylor. Loving grandfather of Nathan, Tristin, Brieanna and Jack. Dear brother of Margaret and Sharon. Caring uncle of Jarrod. Born July 8, 1947 in New Zealand to the late Patrick and Patricia O'Sullivan, Tim passed away on March 4, 2019 in Leesburg, Florida. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019