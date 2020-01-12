Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
TIMOTHY SELLKE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
260 N. Northwest HWY
Park Ridge,, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
260 N. Northwest HWY
Park Ridge,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY SELLKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY PAUL "TIM" SELLKE


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY PAUL "TIM" SELLKE Obituary
DES PLAINES - Timothy Paul "Tim" Sellke, age 74, passed away January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl Sellke (nee Karnatz) for 54 years. Loving father of Cynthia (Jeff) Geissberger and Staci (Sean) Flanagan. Proud grandfather of Judith, Katrina, Faith, Alaina, Kayla, Danielle, Moira, and Connor. Great-grandfather of Blake, Ethan, Tyler, Adelynn, and Madelynn. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation Tuesday, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 260 N. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Interment will be private. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -