|
|
DES PLAINES - Timothy Paul "Tim" Sellke, age 74, passed away January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl Sellke (nee Karnatz) for 54 years. Loving father of Cynthia (Jeff) Geissberger and Staci (Sean) Flanagan. Proud grandfather of Judith, Katrina, Faith, Alaina, Kayla, Danielle, Moira, and Connor. Great-grandfather of Blake, Ethan, Tyler, Adelynn, and Madelynn. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation Tuesday, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 260 N. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Interment will be private. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020