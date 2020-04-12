|
ELGIN - Timothy Philip "Tim" Klaras, 62, of Elgin for over 40 years, died suddenly on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born March 7, 1958 in St. James, MN. Tim enjoyed his family cabin and being outdoors, especially the river where he could go boating and fishing. He also enjoyed cards and being with friends but his first priority was always his family. Beloved dad of Kelly (late David Busby) Potirala and Matthew Potirala; loving grandpa of Trinity Potirala and Delaney Busby; cherished son of the late James and Darlene (nee Hudson); dear brother of Jovita (Randy) Hargurth, James "Nick" (Vicky), Rita (Jerry) Mutehart, Therese Minson, Raymond (Marilynn), Kristine Klaras and the late David, Joseph; kind brother-in-law to Vickie Arnold and the late Jerry Mutehart; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews including the late Kristen Mutehart and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Arrangements and cremation were handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St., South Elgin. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020