1/1
TIMOTHY "TIM" ZANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLENVIEW - Timothy "Tim" Zander passed away peacefully at Glenbrook Hospital on Sept. 27, 2020, at age 69. From a young age, Tim distinguished himself by his quick mind and enterprising spirit. Whether running a concession stand from his wagon at local construction sites or teaching himself to rebuild motorcycles, he always found unique ways to engage with people. Tim brought this management talent to his local roofing crews, working many years for Prate. An ardent woodworker, Tim made beautiful and thoughtful gifts for his family. Favorite pastimes were watching his son play baseball, cheering on his grandson at hockey, and communing with friends at Player's Pub and Grill. He also loved music and playing guitar. Tim's smile, sense of humor, and loyalty endeared him to all who knew him. Tim was preceded in death by his loving mother, Patricia; sister, Jean; nephews, Joe Costello, and Abel. Tim is beloved by his children, Sarah (Michael) Plahn, and Andrew; grandchildren, Oliver and Aimee Plahn; father, Richard; siblings, Joseph (Kathleen), Mary (Paul) Polacek, Lynn, Leonard (Kathy), Brian, Boyd (Marjie); nieces/nephews, Hannah (Ray Ryan), Matthew (Kara), Naomi (Zachary) Doboze, Virginia (Kipp) Sobieski, Alexandra Costello, Ben, Debi (Dan) Mueller, Tom Costello, Luke, Leilani Polacek. Tim generously donated his body to medical science following a valiant battle with head and neck cancer. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 3, 2020
❤one of my favorites ❤
Sarah Plahn
Daughter
October 3, 2020
Our hearts are with you all during this difficult time. Love this beautiful tribute and the photos of your dad ❤
Leslie Cornell
Friend
October 3, 2020
Missing you, Dad ❤
Sarah Plahn
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved