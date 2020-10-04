GLENVIEW - Timothy "Tim" Zander passed away peacefully at Glenbrook Hospital on Sept. 27, 2020, at age 69. From a young age, Tim distinguished himself by his quick mind and enterprising spirit. Whether running a concession stand from his wagon at local construction sites or teaching himself to rebuild motorcycles, he always found unique ways to engage with people. Tim brought this management talent to his local roofing crews, working many years for Prate. An ardent woodworker, Tim made beautiful and thoughtful gifts for his family. Favorite pastimes were watching his son play baseball, cheering on his grandson at hockey, and communing with friends at Player's Pub and Grill. He also loved music and playing guitar. Tim's smile, sense of humor, and loyalty endeared him to all who knew him. Tim was preceded in death by his loving mother, Patricia; sister, Jean; nephews, Joe Costello, and Abel. Tim is beloved by his children, Sarah (Michael) Plahn, and Andrew; grandchildren, Oliver and Aimee Plahn; father, Richard; siblings, Joseph (Kathleen), Mary (Paul) Polacek, Lynn, Leonard (Kathy), Brian, Boyd (Marjie); nieces/nephews, Hannah (Ray Ryan), Matthew (Kara), Naomi (Zachary) Doboze, Virginia (Kipp) Sobieski, Alexandra Costello, Ben, Debi (Dan) Mueller, Tom Costello, Luke, Leilani Polacek. Tim generously donated his body to medical science following a valiant battle with head and neck cancer. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
