Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
TINA L. PORTALSKI Obituary
JOHNSBURG - Tina L. Portalski, 67, at rest December 13, 2019. Valued employee of Jewel in Spring Grove/Fox Lake. Loving mother of Candy (Robert) Nehlsen Hofman, Shannon Nehlsen, and Melissa (Michael) Miller; grandmother of Kayla, Faith, Lilyana, Austen, and Bodhi; daughter of Beverly; sister of Paula, Vanessa, Samantha, and Albion. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. Info, 815-385-2400, or www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
