TODD CARL KOEPPL
Todd Carl Koeppl, 56, passed away after a short illness on Sept 30, 2020. He was born Aug. 20, 1964 in Geneva, Illinois. He graduated in 1982 from St.Charles (East) High School, where he also worked as a technical director at the Norris Cultural Arts Center. Todd was active in both high school and community theatre, where he worked on lights, sound and scenery. Todd worked as a quotations manager at Grand Stage in Chicago, where he recently started working from home in Sellersburg, Indiana. Surviving are his wife, Kristina M. Koeppl; his sons, Tyler A. Koeppl and Samuel C. Koeppl; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Heidi Koeppl; his niece and nephew, Anna and Kyle Koeppl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gretchen and Ronald Koeppl. A celebration of his life will be held outside at Mount Saint Mary Park Pavillion in St. Charles, Illinois, 100 Prairie St. (Corner of Rt.31 and Prairie St.), from 12:30pm to 2:30pm, Saturday Oct 10th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Illinois Theatre Association at 312-265-5922 or make a contribution via check to the Illinois Theatre Association, 113 Fairfield Way, Studio 107, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, http://www.illinoistheatrefest.org/Contributions/tabid/799/Default.aspx.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Mount Saint Mary Park Pavillion
