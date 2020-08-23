WINFIELD - Todd H. Williamson, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 8, 2020. Survived by friend and partner, Gary Gall of 30 years, brother, Kim (Ron) and nephew, Nathan. Born October 4, 1953 to the late Richard and Leah (nee Harding) of Des Moines, IA. Preceded in death by brother, Paul and many others. Moving through various states, Todd's AT&T career eventually led him to Winfield in 1990, which he considered his true home. Retiring from AT&T in 1998, Todd pursued his landscaping passion and obtained his horticultural degree. After his horticultural retirement, he independently followed his passion as a landscape designer. His legacy and memory will live on throughout many community, residential and corporate garden displays. Caring for others, entertaining and being with people, encouraging all to be their best and putting family and friends before himself were a few areas which demonstrated his consistent heart of gold. Todd continually volunteered within Winfield by co-chairing the first Criterium bike race in 2000, developing Town Center Streetscape Guidelines, the Village Green development, being a horticultural resource for the Winfield Park District and numerous activities for the Winfield Historical Society. The Winfield community is a better place because of him. And when there was more to do, he enjoyed traveling, cooking, home projects, working in the yard and waving to all from the front porch. Todd looked forward and was always excited when October came to be at his second home in Phoenix, be a snowbird and make recommendations for Arizona landscaping. There, he continued to selflessly give, by being a volunteer at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM). He raved to all he could about the MIM's uniqueness and opened many eyes to the musical world. Todd's life will be celebrated with visitation on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from Noon to 5:30 PM (630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
). In accordance with local guidelines and restrictions, up to 50 people at a time will be allowed to rotate inside for visitation. All are required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers and to advance research for others to live their life to the fullest, donations in Todd's memory would be appreciated to the American Heart Association
or American Diabetes Association.