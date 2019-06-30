Home

TOM MULLEN
TOM MULLEN Sr.

TOM MULLEN Sr.

TOM MULLEN Sr. In Memoriam
To Honor You To honor you, I get up everyday and take a breath. And start another day without you in it. To honor you, I laugh and love with those who knew your smile and the way your eyes twinkled with mischief and secret knowledge. To honor you, I take the time to appreciate everyone I love, I know now there is no guarantee of days or hours spent in their presence. To honor you, I listen to music you would have liked, and sing at the top of my lungs, with the windows rolled down. To honor you, I take chances, say what I feel, hold nothing back, risk making a fool of myself, dance every dance. You were my light, my heart, my gift of love, from the very highest source. So everyday, I vow to make a difference, share a smile, live, laugh and love. Now I live for us both, so all I do, I do to honor you By Connie F. Kiefer-Byrd In Loving Memory of Tom Mullen, Sr. Aug. 14, 1933- June 30, 2009 It's been 10 years since God called you home. We all still miss you so very much! Not a day goes by that you're not mentioned or thought of. "May the LORD keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other. Genesis 31:49 You're forever in our hearts. Love Always, Irene Tom and Michele Pat and Kim Sissy and Ron Joe and Kelly
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
