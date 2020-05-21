|
LINCOLNSHIRE - Tom "Moose" Olsen, 54, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Condell Memorial Hospital in Libertyville, after three weeks on a ventilator fighting COVID-19. By the end he tested negative for COVID-19. He was born October 11, 1965, in Lake Forest, and attended school through the Special Education District of Lake County, graduating in 1985. The family is grateful for the school's service. Tom lived at Riverside Foundation in Lincolnshire, IL, where he liked to sit by the fireplace, watch other people and carry a book. He loved Irish music, McDonald's hamburgers, meat, potatoes and cake. He liked to go for a walk or go for a ride. He especially liked his friends, Jennifer and Janis. Tom's family is grateful for Paula Wiznerowicz and the staff at Riverside for their 32 years of care. Surviving are his parents, Bob and Isabel Olsen of Libertyville; three sisters, Laura Olsen of Barrington, IL, Christy (Archie) Strole of Kankakee, IL and Katie (Duncan) DuClos of Libertyville, IL and two brothers, Paul (Brenda) Olsen of Kokomo, IN, and Jack (Lara) Olsen of Los Angeles, CA. Nieces and nephews include Chris, Rob and Tim of Barrington, IL, Galen (Victoria) Strole of Bradley, IL, Griffin (Molly) Strole of Thousand Oaks, CA, Jessie (Alex) Castillo of Minier, IL, Elizabeth Olsen of West Lafayette, IN, Robert, Gail and Erik Olsen of Kokomo, IN, John Maxwell "Max" and Molly Olsen of Los Angeles, CA, and Colin and Julian DuClos of Libertyville, IL. Great-nieces and nephews are Miles Sladon of Lake Zurich, IL, Avi and Lulin Strole of Bradley, IL and Dylan and Lily Castillo of Minier, IL. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Tom will be buried in Cedar Park Cemetery in Calumet Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Riverside Foundation, 14588 W. Hwy 22, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. For info, 847-362-30069 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020