Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TOM SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOM R. SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TOM R. SMITH Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Tom R. Smith, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019. Tom was born April 22, 1938 in Evanston Illinois to Ray and Hazel Smith. Tom was the beloved husband of Carol Smith, loving father of Cindy (Loyal) Dodd, Cory Smith, Stephanie Smith, and Heather (Josh) Toelstede. Grandfather of Derek, Lauren, Lindsay, Logan, Mason, Tyler, Vaughn, Drake, Austin. Great-Grandfather of Dylan, Samantha and also survived by many wonderful friends. Memorial service will be Monday, June 10, 2019. Family and friends may gather at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg Illinois. Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.