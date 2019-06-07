|
SCHAUMBURG - Tom R. Smith, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019. Tom was born April 22, 1938 in Evanston Illinois to Ray and Hazel Smith. Tom was the beloved husband of Carol Smith, loving father of Cindy (Loyal) Dodd, Cory Smith, Stephanie Smith, and Heather (Josh) Toelstede. Grandfather of Derek, Lauren, Lindsay, Logan, Mason, Tyler, Vaughn, Drake, Austin. Great-Grandfather of Dylan, Samantha and also survived by many wonderful friends. Memorial service will be Monday, June 10, 2019. Family and friends may gather at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg Illinois. Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019