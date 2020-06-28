TOM TRYBUS
1942 - 2020
On Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 Tom Trybus, 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was greatly loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Tom was born in Detroit, Michigan in September of 1942 and was the oldest of five brothers. Tom married Andrea LaPrise in Detroit and they spent more than 50 wonderful years together. He played football at Catholic Central High School, and received both his Undergraduate degree and MBA from the University of Detroit. He started his career at the Xerox Corporation, where he quickly rose through the ranks of the Sales and Marketing organization. He went on to lead Sales and Marketing at AllSteel, Belvedere, Takara Belmont, and TNG Worldwide. Tom was a passionate golfer. Known for his call sign "WTOM," he was a fierce competitor on the course. He was a member of the St. Charles Country Club for 38 years and was President of the Western District Golf League in 2009. Tom was wise, loyal, charming and a friend to many. He will be very missed. Tom was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife Andrea, his daughter Jill, his sons Steven (Sara) and David (Blake), and his grandchildren Mitchell, Alexa, and Jack. A private mass for family will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in St. Charles and interment will be at Union Cemetery in St. Charles near the 4th hole of his favorite golf course. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, please visit Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
