AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
SCHAUMBURG - Tommy Janda, 30, died suddenly after just returning home from California of congestive heart failure. Beloved brother of Christine, son of Sue and Tom, Tommy will be missed so very, very much by family and many friends from around the world. Tommy loved people, fashion, and entertainment. Anything that brought laughter and smiles to those around him. From SAA theatre, HOTT productions, Conant HS theatre, Disney summer internships that turned into a full-time career to seeing the world as Asst. Cruise Director on ships for 6 years, he spread his vivacious personality. In CA he pursued a career as a TV host with goals of eventually owning an Entertainment TV network. Visitation will be 11 am - 2 pm on Sunday, October 6 at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to support Tommy's love of theatre to HOTT Productions at 847-650-HOTT and as Love is Love, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
