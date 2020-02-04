|
|
In Loving Memory of Toni Lynn Johnson (Conlan), Feb. 29, 1964 - Feb. 4, 2018. Loving and loyal, beautiful and kind, big blue impish eyes matched her bubbly outgoing charm, warm smile and funny sharp wit. Great cook and a mother who loved her children. Once full of life and love for all, everyone has a favorite Toni moment. We love you, our heartaches for you and we will always remember. Survived by parents, Patricia J. (Pierce) Johnson-Robertson, Talma Dale Johnson; daughter, Rochelle L. Conlan; sisters, Pamela R. Stephen-Cates, Sherry D. Grange-Johnson, Michele J. Hutson-Seavey; nieces, Jessica L. (Stephen) Draper, Melissa A. (Stephen) Lewis, Shang M. Grange, Tonia P. Grange, Amber C. (Hutson) Bowers; nephew, Troy D. Hutson + 9 greats. Predeceased by Myles R. Grange and Toni; son, Liam P. West on Dec. 26, 2017. National suicide hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020