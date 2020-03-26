|
ELGIN - Tony Allen Johnson, 61, of Elgin passed away in his sleep on March 13, 2020, in Elgin, IL after a battle with COPD. In 1979, he married Raquel Malave in Elgin, IL. He previously worked for school district U-46 and was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Elgin. He is survived by his father, Richard Johnson; his children, Ronnie, Roland, Richard and Tony; his grandchildren, Roland, Evan, Yasmin, Dominik, Annikka, Eleina, Tony, Ian, Abricela; and many loved nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Christine. Due to the current situation, services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The or a . Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, Elgin Chapel, 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2020