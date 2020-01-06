Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
624 Douglas Ave
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Tony "Butch" Zens, 79, of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his high school sweetheart & loving wife of 55 years, Marlene (nee Walulis) Zens. Tony was born and raised in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from Waukegan HS in 1959. He attended Cameron College in Lawton, OK and graduated from University of Wisconsin in Whitewater. He played football throughout his high school and college years. He was a dedicated and passionate PE teacher and coach. Tony coached basketball, wrestling, and track for thirty-two years at Big Hollow School in Ingleside, IL. He was well liked and respected by his students & coworkers. In 2003, he was the Grand Marshall of the IESA Wrestling Tournament. In 2018, Tony was inducted into the Waukegan Sports Hall of Fame. He was a parishioner at St. Anastasia Church. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and outings and vacations with his family. He was an avid supporter and fan of the Whitewater Warhawks football team. He attended many football games with his friends and wife and was a contributor of the Whitewater football program. Tony is remembered as a devoted husband and father. In addition to his wife Marlene, he is survived by 3 children, Cheryl Zens (Tim Baldacci), Michael (Elisa) Zens, and Lisa (Bill) Wright; 4 grandchildren, Anthony Petersen, Lena Baldacci, Nathan Baldacci, and Matthew Zens; sister, Pat (George) Robson; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lucille Zens. Visitation is from 4PM to 7PM on Wed, Jan 8 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10AM on Thurs, Jan 9 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 624 Douglas Ave, Waukegan, IL, 60085. Interment will be held privately at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Illinois Food Bank , 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
