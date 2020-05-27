|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Tracey A. Lawson, a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away May 24, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence at the age of 54. She was an Elk Grove High School Graduate. Tracey was the loving mother of Kara A. Lawson and Colin J.L. Lawson (father Richard Lawson); beloved daughter of John J. and the late Margaret R. Connelly (2011); dear sister of John D. Connelly. She also leaves her cherished extended family and many dear friends. Visitation Wednesday, May 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Services and interment will be private. No groups larger than 10 will be permitted in the building and visitors are asked to leave after paying respects. Please visit Tracy's Tribute Page at grovememorialchapel.com. For more info, 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020