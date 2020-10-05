1/1
TRACEY LYNN RESTIVO
1971 - 2020
Tracey Lynn Restivo, 48, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1971 in Chicago and had been a Wauconda resident for most of her life. She was a1990 graduate of Wauconda High School and also a graduate of Lakeland College in Kissimmee, Florida. Tracey was a benefit administrator for the AON Corporation in Lincolnshire, IL. Surviving are her husband Thomas "Tommy" Restivo; her son Tyler Holt; her parents, Ellen (Jim) Chrisos and Terry O'Toole; sisters, Alexa (Patrick) Chrisos and DeAdra Lee; Father and Mother-in-law, Michael and Betty Romano. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry and Muriel Litwin. A public visitation will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. For those who wish to attend the visitation, the family wishes that you pay your respects and kindly exit the funeral home so others can enter. A funeral service for her family will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to either Save-A- Pet, 31664 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 or to the American Heart Association. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a message at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
