BARRINGTON - Trudy Ann Barrie, 74, was a wonderful mother, a loving partner and a caring sister. She was truly the life of the party and will live on in the memories of all who knew her. Trudy is survived by her children Michell (Brad) Dehnert and Tom Venner, her boyfriend, Mike Rupnow, and siblings Penny House, Rebecca Cree and Charles Cree. She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Richard Barrie and her brother, Robin Smith. A celebration of Trudy's life will be held Thursday, May 30 from 3pm to 8pm at her daughter's home: 706 Old Hunt Road, Fox River Grove. A service is scheduled from 5pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her cancer , Purple Plunge, at purpleplunge.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2019