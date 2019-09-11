|
DES PLAINES - Truman Robert Batey, age 97, passed away September 8, 2019. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Gladys. Loving father of Michael A. (Nancy), Robert (Susan), and Karen Kruse. Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 15. Fond brother of the late John (Frances) Batey. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Funeral service Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019