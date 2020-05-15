|
William R Schmoldt, 96, of Elgin, passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born March 30, 1924 in Charter Grove, IL the son of Alfred and Gertrude (Gnekow) Schmoldt. William was a proud Veteran of WWII, serving in the Air Force, stationed in England, with the 7th Squadron of the 34th Bomb group, of the 8th Air Force. Upon his return from duty, he was employed by Illinois Tool Works many years prior to retirement in 1986. William was an active member with the Golden "K" Kiwanis Club of Elgin; a life member of Izaak Walton League Chapter, and received the Judge Tobin Appreciation Award; a life member of the 34th Bomb Group, of the 8th Air Force; a life member of the Soil & Water Conservation Society, and also a volunteer with the Gifford Park Association, Elgin Public Museum, Elgin Historical Society and the Nature Conservancy. Survivors include many dear and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Margaret (Korte) Schmoldt; three brothers: Lawrence, Howard and Marvin Schmoldt; and a sister: Margene Absolon. Due to today's environment, a 10 person exchange visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, with Honors held at a Later date. Memorials may be made to Anderson Animal Shelter, Community Crisis Center, 1st Congregational Church of the Izaak Walton League. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamiyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020