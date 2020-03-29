Home

Ulrich Dieterle, born to Ernst & Hermine (Zeltwanger) Dieterle on 4-16-1933 in Guglingen, Germany, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Erna of 60 years; sons Michael (Dana) and Stephan (Mabel); daughter Christina (Kurt); grandchildren Julian & Torreson, Nicolai, Sophia and Seraphina, Tobias and Jana, all loved by Opa; brothers Hans and Erich. Mr. D's passion for cooking and making delicious sausage succeeded in Dieterle's Restaurant. He enjoyed swimming and golf, and served 2 years in the US military. Memorials can be made in his name to the or charity of ones choice. He will be missed, lord take good care of him.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
