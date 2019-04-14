Ursula Dopp, nee Bielski, age 95, passed away April 6, 2019. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late John; loving mother of Craig (Judith) Dopp and Denise (Tory) Molinari; devoted nana of Deanna (Bradley) Kane, Christina (Ryan) Dexter, Joe (Joann) Molinari, Sean Molinari and the late Julie (Robert) Koziel; great-nana of 11. Ursula was born Dec. 9, 1923 in Danzig, Germany, the adopted child of Henny, nee Callsen and Oscar Bielski. Oscar came to America on March 24,1924, followed 5 years later by Ursula and her mother on a ship. Ursula became a naturalized citizen on March 20,1945. Ursula was active in Acacia Lutheran Church becoming an accomplished pianist and organist. She met her husband John Dopp at church where they both participated in the church choir. John enlisted in the Marines at the beginning of WWII, so they postponed marriage until he returned home. They were married on Nov. 18, 1944. They resided in Chicago suburbs until their retirement to Marco Island. Services and Interment were private. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary