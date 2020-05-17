|
Ursula M. "Shirley" Mills, 87, who lived over 45 years on the 4100 block of N. Harding Ave. in Chicago, Illinois and currently from Mount Prospect, Illinois, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Illinois. The former Ursula (Shirley) Mary Kochan was born December 2, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Thaddeus and late Sophia (Pajdo) Kochan. Shirley married Benjamin Franklin Mills, Jr. on October 16, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. Benjamin died on May 20,1970. Shirley worked for Sky Chefs International, Inc. as a food preparer at O'Hare Airport for over 25 years. Shirley was a devout member of St. Eugene Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois and enjoyed her faith in God and her large family. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Kostka High School in Chicago, Illinois in 1949. Shirley is the loving mother of the late William "Bill" and Lynn (Wallace) Mills, Christopher and Cheryl (Fox) Mills, Nadine (Mills) Grudzien, Michael Mills, and Kenneth and Jeanne (Kenning) Mills. Her siblings are the late Thaddeus "Tadziu" Kochan, late Zenona H. "Zenia" (Kochan) and Chester Zachara, late Frederick J. and late Arlene (Hallas) Kochan, Lawrence A. "Larry" and late Arleen (Hurticant) Kochan, Rita (Kochan) Kopf. Shirley is the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She had a big heart a beautiful smile and was dearly loved by everyone. Private family services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. The services will be live streamed from the funeral home. Due to restrictions related to Covid-19 a memorial mass service will be scheduled at a later date. Once those arrangements are made, an announcement will be posted The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020