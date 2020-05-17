Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for URSULA MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

URSULA M. MILLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
URSULA M. MILLS Obituary
Ursula M. "Shirley" Mills, 87, who lived over 45 years on the 4100 block of N. Harding Ave. in Chicago, Illinois and currently from Mount Prospect, Illinois, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Illinois. The former Ursula (Shirley) Mary Kochan was born December 2, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Thaddeus and late Sophia (Pajdo) Kochan. Shirley married Benjamin Franklin Mills, Jr. on October 16, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. Benjamin died on May 20,1970. Shirley worked for Sky Chefs International, Inc. as a food preparer at O'Hare Airport for over 25 years. Shirley was a devout member of St. Eugene Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois and enjoyed her faith in God and her large family. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Kostka High School in Chicago, Illinois in 1949. Shirley is the loving mother of the late William "Bill" and Lynn (Wallace) Mills, Christopher and Cheryl (Fox) Mills, Nadine (Mills) Grudzien, Michael Mills, and Kenneth and Jeanne (Kenning) Mills. Her siblings are the late Thaddeus "Tadziu" Kochan, late Zenona H. "Zenia" (Kochan) and Chester Zachara, late Frederick J. and late Arlene (Hallas) Kochan, Lawrence A. "Larry" and late Arleen (Hurticant) Kochan, Rita (Kochan) Kopf. Shirley is the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She had a big heart a beautiful smile and was dearly loved by everyone. Private family services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. The services will be live streamed from the funeral home. Due to restrictions related to Covid-19 a memorial mass service will be scheduled at a later date. Once those arrangements are made, an announcement will be posted The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of URSULA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -