Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home - Schaumburg
330 West Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60195
847-882-5580
URSULA SCHIEMANN
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery
Palatine, IL
URSULA SCHIEMANN


1931 - 2019
URSULA SCHIEMANN Obituary
Ursula Schiemann, 87, passed away on July 30, 2019 surrounded by love ones. Ursula was born September 10, 1931 in Germany to the late Hedwig and Richard Max. She is survived by her son Martin (Judith) and her son Eric, her grandchildren Maredith (Tim) and Christian, and her great-grandchildren Iris and Eden. A small funeral will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL, where she will be reunited with her husband Georg Schiemann. Funeral info, 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
