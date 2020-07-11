Uswattage D.W. (Vivienne) Suriyaarachchi, nee De Silva, (aka Vivienne Suri), 79, passed away July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Para Suriyaarachchi; loving mother of Drs. Daesman Suri (Daniel McGinn) and Pradeep Suri (Liza Zurlinden); youngest sister of Henry (Muriel), Bernard, the late Bertram and Nimal De Silva, Swarna (Ananda) Wickramaratne, Mallika (Ananda) De Lanerolle, Sudharma De Silva, the late Princess Wijeratne, Rohini (D.W.) Subasinghe and Malini Gankanda; sister-in-law of Dr. Gamini (Dr. Chandrika) Soori, Sujatha Suriyaarachchi (Amarasekara Vitharana), Sunanda Ariyaratne, the late Chandra (D.S.) Rupasinghe, Senarath (Sriya) Sooriarachchi and Swarna (Jack) Amarasinghe; affectionate grandmother of Madelyn Hoden, Clementine and Camille Suri, and Maeve McGinn; cherished aunt of several nieces and nephews. Following a private Buddhist funeral service, her mortal remains were cremated. Anyone who wishes to make a charitable donation in memory of Vivienne, please contact Chicago Buddhist Vihara, 29W025 Army Trail Rd., West Chicago, IL 60185; or Washington Buddhist Vihara, 5017 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. Info at williams-kampp.com
or 630-668-0016.