|
|
Uvaldo "Val" Tavares of Las Vegas, NV, died peacefully at his home in Summerlin on April 12th, 2020, Easter Sunday, with his loving daughter Rita at his side. Also attending to Val was longtime family friend and caregiver Mireya Bernal. Val was born on November 8th, 1920, in Emporia, Kansas. As a young boy during the Great Depression he spent years helping his family survive those hard times by working in the sugar beet fields. As a young man he found work in Chicago where he married the love of his life, Jovita Mancillas, at St. Agnes Church on November 22nd, 1941. Soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Val registered for the draft and on October 27th, 1942, he entered the United States Coast Guard as a Seaman. He was later selected to serve as a Gunner's Mate striker, Coast Guard jargon for Gunner's Mate apprentice. He participated in the Pacific Island campaigns as a member of the crew of the patrol frigate USS Gallup (PF-47), a well-armed 304 foot multi-purpose gunboat. The Gallup earned two battle stars during the war for its participation in the invasion of the Japanese-held island of New Guinea, and later in support of the assault on the island of Leyte in the Republic of the Philippines. During these actions the Gallup was involved in pre-landing shore bombardments of enemy strongholds, shelling the beaches in support of troop landings, mine-clearing operations, anti-submarine patrols and escort duty for invasion convoys. He was truly a member of the respected Greatest Generation that survived the Great Depression and fought to keep us free during World War II. After the war and demobilization, Val returned to Chicago and his wife Jovita, raising six children during their marriage of nearly 74 years. He was a union sheet metal worker by trade, and worked for decades in the construction field, participating in the building of such notable landmarks as the Hancock Building, the Sears/Willis Tower, McCormick Place, the Illinois Government Building, and all of the Chicago museums. Val and Jovita both retired from work in 1989 and relocated to Las Vegas to enjoy its milder climate. He loved to garden in his dry Las Vegas rock garden and liked to grow many beautiful and colorful varieties of roses. He also truly enjoyed fishing in the available bodies of water nearby. Fortunately for many family members, he was also an engineer at heart and a jack-of-all-trades. For practical hands-on advice he was the one-stop resource for the amateur handyman. Val's very extended family have all been thankful for his service to our country and for the benefits his generation have ensured for us all. He was frequently visited by members of this very extended family who visited Las Vegas from all over the country, but not for the usual reasons. Instead, they came to see Val and get the benefit of the kind of unusual wisdom that comes with age, his sense of humor, his life experience, and just because he was great company. They also listened closely to his first-hand recollections of historic wartime events during the Pacific war, a part of history with powerful lessons for us today. Val was preceded in death by his wife, Jovita, an infant son, Robert, and two adult sons, Ronald J. and Vincent; his parents, Jose and Maura (Mancillas) Tavares; brothers, Pete and Morrie Tavares; grandson, Patrick V. Dillon; and niece, Alice (Tavares) Rangel. He is survived by his son, Richard V. Tavares of Santa Fe, NM; daughters, Jo Sheehan and her husband, Bob, of Arlington Heights, IL, Cynthia Dillon and her husband, Jack, of Manassas, VA, and Rita Tavares of Las Vegas, NV; adopted sister, Mary Helen (Tavares) Tetuan of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, JoAnne (Sheehan) Stanley, Karen Sheehan, John Dillon, Andrew Frankwick, Valerie (Frankwick) Abe, and Derek and Jessica Tavares; great-grandchildren, Jack, Elaine and Sophie Frankwick, Clare and Elliot Stanley, Olivia and Emilia Abe; niece, Jenny Tavares; and nephews, Pete Tavares and his wife, Elena, Frank Tavares and his wife, Jenelyn, Thomas Tavares and his wife, Jenny, Marc Tavares and his wife, Yumi, Paul Tavares, and Gene Tavares. Condolences and personal recollections may be left on the website for the Palm Cheyenne Mortuary in Las Vegas at www.palmcheyenne.com. Once on the site, select "Find an Obituary" and search on "Uvaldo Tavares." Contributions to honor Val's memory may be made to the following organizations: Coast Guard Mutual Assistance at www.cgma.org; American Legion at www.legion.org or Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service and military interment will be conducted in suburban Chicago at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois, later in 2020 on a date yet to be determined.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020