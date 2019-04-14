|
|
MUNDELEIN - Vada Phillips, 98, formerly of Mundelein and beloved wife of the late Ridley O. Phillips, passed on April 12, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation is 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Interment will follow in Diamond Lake Cemetery, Mundelein. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019