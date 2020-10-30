ELGIN - Valdene M. Hoogervorst, 95, of Elgin, passed away on October 26, 2020 in her home. She was born on November 11, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Albert and Victoria (Kuklinski) Kucik. Valdene had worked for School District U-46 for many years as a teacher's aide. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Elgin. Survivors include her four children: Peter Host of Orland Hills, IL, Valdene Ortiz of Elgin, Victoria (Sambo) Hoogervorst of Elgin and Paul (Monica) Hoogervorst of Batavia, IL; six grandchildren: Matthew, Amanda, Kasey, Tony, Erik and Adam; 3 great-grandchildren: Antoinette, Lee Anne and Justin; and a brother: Wish (Shirley) Kucik. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Peter H. Hoogervorst in 2012; and her siblings: Martin (Dolores) R. Kucik and Armella (Harry) Grebb. Due to today's environment, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, with inurnment at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Laird Funeral Homes of Elgin and West Dundee are in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.