Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery
Alsip, IL
VALERIA M. "VALERIE" MCGRATH


1952 - 2019
VALERIA M. "VALERIE" MCGRATH Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Valeria M. "Valerie" McGrath, age 67, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home. She was born July 29, 1952, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Muvrin) Miletic. Valerie worked in sales at Banana Republic. She loved dogs and horseback riding. However, her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family and friends and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her sisters Virginia (the late Bert) Ferrell and Veronica (Borys) Jarymowycz both of Chicago; many nieces and nephews, with a special place in her heart for nephews Joe Ferrell and Bo Jarymowycz; and other dear relatives and friends, particularly Judy Robb of Countryside and Lisa Guscott-Trout of Geneva. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Victoria Walsh. Visitation for Valerie will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of her funeral service at 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Burial will be held Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. La Fox Street, South Elgin, Illinois 60177 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
