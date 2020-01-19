Daily Herald Obituaries
VALERIE L. CZECH


1954 - 2020
VALERIE L. CZECH Obituary
ELGIN - Valerie L. Czech, 65, of Elgin passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin following a lengthy illness. She was born February 10, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Thomas and Mary Bolf Bowker. She had been a resident of Elgin since 1978. She was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Surviving are her husband, David J. Czech whom she married on May 6, 1978, 2 daughters, Natasha Czech and Mary Czech, 4 grandchildren, Mary Dorsey, Adeline Dorsey, Hudson Czech and Violet Hays, her mother, Mary Bowker and a brother, Thomas (Monica) Bowker. She was preceded in death by her father. Memorial services will be held on Monday, January 20 at 6:00 P.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital, St. Louis, MO. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
