HANOVER PARK - Valerie (Guss) Michals, born Sept. 21, 1943, passed away Aug. 10, 2019 peacefully, with love surrounding her. Beloved wife of George Michals, loving mother of Linda Webb (Brian), and Richard Van Hove (Debbie). Loving stepmother to Melissa Snover (Bruce), the late Steven Michaels and Scott Michals (Kari). She loved her grandchildren, Kristine (AJ), Kari (Pat), Robby (Lindsey), Joshua, Jessica (Mike), Suzanne (Brian), Courtney (Scott), Kaitlin and Kyle. Daughter of the late Violet Guss, loving sister to June Generalski (Charles) and the late Arlene Knutson. She loved all her great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to the moon and back. Val was a devout Christian her whole life and a dedicated servant to the Cornerstone Faith Community Church (formerly St. Paul Evangelical Church) in Bloomingdale for over 30 years. Her favorite part of service was singing in the Choir and teaching Sunday School just to name a few. Valerie was an accomplished RN for over 40 years. Her love of music and singing throughout her life led her to be heard on radio and television in the late 60s. We all know and loved her laugh that could shatter glass with that beautiful soprano voice. Val was an avid animal lover and she'll be missed by her pet family; too many to name. Memorial Service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cornerstone Faith Community Church, 118 First St., Bloomingdale. Gathering at 2 p.m., Service at 3 p.m. and a light dinner to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019