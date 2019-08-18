Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Faith Community Church
118 First St.
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Cornerstone Faith Community Church
118 First St.
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VALERIE MICHALS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALERIE (GUSS) MICHALS


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VALERIE (GUSS) MICHALS Obituary
HANOVER PARK - Valerie (Guss) Michals, born Sept. 21, 1943, passed away Aug. 10, 2019 peacefully, with love surrounding her. Beloved wife of George Michals, loving mother of Linda Webb (Brian), and Richard Van Hove (Debbie). Loving stepmother to Melissa Snover (Bruce), the late Steven Michaels and Scott Michals (Kari). She loved her grandchildren, Kristine (AJ), Kari (Pat), Robby (Lindsey), Joshua, Jessica (Mike), Suzanne (Brian), Courtney (Scott), Kaitlin and Kyle. Daughter of the late Violet Guss, loving sister to June Generalski (Charles) and the late Arlene Knutson. She loved all her great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to the moon and back. Val was a devout Christian her whole life and a dedicated servant to the Cornerstone Faith Community Church (formerly St. Paul Evangelical Church) in Bloomingdale for over 30 years. Her favorite part of service was singing in the Choir and teaching Sunday School just to name a few. Valerie was an accomplished RN for over 40 years. Her love of music and singing throughout her life led her to be heard on radio and television in the late 60s. We all know and loved her laugh that could shatter glass with that beautiful soprano voice. Val was an avid animal lover and she'll be missed by her pet family; too many to name. Memorial Service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cornerstone Faith Community Church, 118 First St., Bloomingdale. Gathering at 2 p.m., Service at 3 p.m. and a light dinner to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VALERIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.