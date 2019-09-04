|
Vanessa L. Packard, age 82, formerly of Carpentersville and East Dundee, passed away on Sunday. Visitation will be held on Friday, at First Congregational Church, West Dundee from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Burial will be Saturday, at 11:30 at Toulon Municipal Cemetery, Toulon, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Crisis Center, P.O.Box 1390, Elgin, IL 60121. To view Vanessa's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019