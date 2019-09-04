Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
First Congregational Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
First Congregational Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Toulon Municipal Cemetery
Toulon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VANESSA PACKARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VANESSA L. PACKARD


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VANESSA L. PACKARD Obituary
Vanessa L. Packard, age 82, formerly of Carpentersville and East Dundee, passed away on Sunday. Visitation will be held on Friday, at First Congregational Church, West Dundee from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Burial will be Saturday, at 11:30 at Toulon Municipal Cemetery, Toulon, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Crisis Center, P.O.Box 1390, Elgin, IL 60121. To view Vanessa's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VANESSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now