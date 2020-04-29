Daily Herald Obituaries
|
VANNYE W. BESANCON


1929 - 2020
VANNYE W. BESANCON Obituary
ELGIN - Vannye W. Besancon, 91, of Elgin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on April 03, 1929 in Westwood, CA, the daughter of Joseph & Lillie May (Hawley) Whitley. Vannye was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University (BS) and Baylor University (MS). She was a teacher, accomplished gardener, homemaker and mother. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Elgin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and her parents, Joseph N. Whitley and Lillie May Blackwell and siblings, Virginia Sue Whitley and Patti Jo Whitley. She is survived by children, Jonathan, Kathryn and Sarah (Keith) Thompson; grandson, Ryan Thompson. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Judson University (Besancon Family Endowment) at 1151 N. State Street, Elgin, IL (www.judsonu.edu). Arrangements are being handled by Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
