Venance "Vinnie" Dederich, 92, formerly of Arlington Heights and Grayslake, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Symphony of Hanover Park nursing home. Vinnie was born April 1, 1928 in his native Wisconsin. On January 3, 1953 he married Helene Reisinger in Spring Green WI. Vinnie was proud to be a US Army veteran with two tours of duty from 1945-46 and 1950-52. A graduate of the Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison WI, Vinnie worked for over 30 years in supervisory positions with the AT&T Long Lines division. He enjoyed baseball, golf, camping, travel and genealogy. He was passionate about woodworking and shared many of his custom built "projects" from his shop with family, friends and his church. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Helene of Addison IL; his two sons, Stanley (Nancy) Dederich of Batavia IL and Douglas Dederich of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; his daughter Denise Goray of Addison IL; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Genevieve and Anton Ruhland of Plain, WI and by his son-in-law, James Goray. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For information or online condolences, please contact Kristan Funeral Home in Mundelein IL at 847-566-8020 or at www.kristanfuneralhome.com/obits. Memorial donations in the memory of Vinnie may be made to St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Mundelein, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020