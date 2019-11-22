Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
VERA ELIZABETH KROL


1926 - 2019
ROLLING MEADOWS - Vera Elizabeth Krol (nee Fordyce), 93, formerly of Rolling Meadows, died November 20, 2019. She was born February 11, 1926 in Towanda, IL to Jesse James and Bessie Jane Fordyce. She was a faithful member of the Community Church of Rolling Meadows. Vera was the beloved wife of the late Edward; dear mother of Lawrence and Linda Krol; loving grandmother of Kenneth and Nicholas Krol; and fond sister of the late Thelma Stone, Dorothy Filo, Herbert "Bud" Fordyce, Lottie Abbott and Mae Marie Jatczak. Visitation Sunday, 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows, where the funeral service also will be held on Monday at 10 am. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 or the National Association of the Deaf. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
