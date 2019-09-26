|
|
Verna May Coles, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 20th, 2019 in Machesney Park, IL. Verna was born in West Chicago, IL to Marie Sigrid Norman on February 16th, 1927. She was raised by her loving grandparents John and Ethel Norman. Verna married the love of her life Robert Albert Coles on July 11th, 1944. This union was blessed with two sons, Richard and Michael Coles. Robert and Verna also went on to raise four of their grandchildren, Bridget, Richard Jr., Keith and Scott Coles. Verna was employed at Chicago Rawhide Industries from August 18th, 1958 until February 15th, 1992 as a punch press operator. Verna had a passion for animals especially cats and was an avid contributor to the Human Society. She enjoyed her animals, shopping, and having lunch with friends. Verna was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Ethel Norman, mother, Marie Sigrid Norman, brothers, Thomas Vickroy, James (Dolly) Vickroy and Norman (Patricia) Reynolds, sisters, Doris (Paul) Davis and Alice (John) Bergholm, husband, Robert Albert Coles, her two sons, Richard and Michael Coles and special friend, James Elischer. Verna is survived by her five loving grandchildren, Bridget Coles, Richard Jr. (Cynthia) Coles, Keith (Rita) Coles, Scott (Tammy) Coles and Adam Coles, seventeen great-grandchildren, eighteen great-great-grandchildren, lifelong friend, Mavis McKane and her loyal cat, Whitey. Visitation will be held on Saturday September 28th, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home, 310 State St., Elgin, IL 60123 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., with services to follow. The burial will take place at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30 W 730 US Highway 20, Elgin, IL 60120, with a luncheon provided immediately following at Villa Olivia County Club, 1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, IL 60103. For information. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019