PALATINE - Vernette D. Guenther, nee Sander, 92, daughter of Matilda and Emil, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Palatine on June 3, 1928. Vernette was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine Anderson and Elaine Wicks. She is survived by her loving husband of 72½ years, Robert, and her sister Doloris Hajek. She was devoted mother of Kathleen (Len) Laskowski, Sally (Scott) Green, Carol (Kurt) Kranz. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Rory) Vuletich, Alicia (Tyler) Schlumpf, Ashley (Patrick) Whalen, Brandon (Christine) Green, Brittany (Matthew) Buchanio, Brigitte Green (Jonathan) Tally, Justin (Megan) Kranz, Brianna (Michael) Trunnel. Vernette was blessed with great grandchildren whom she adored; Genevieve, Everett, Rowan, Isaac, Eli, Liam, Declan, Reese, Harper, Riley, Logan and Emerie. Vernette's love was the Lord Jesus Christ, family, genealogy and dancing with Bob. Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N Plum Grove, Palatine.







