Services
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
(715) 634-2609
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
View Map
VERNON G. LAUER


1933 - 2019
Vernon G. Lauer, age 86, of Winter, WI and formerly of Hayward, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Pigeon Fall Health Care Center. Vernon Gene Lauer was born June 13, 1933 in Lake Villa, IL, the son of Clarence and Pearl (Powis) Lauer. Vern was raised in Gurnee, IL and attended school in that area. He graduated from Warren High School in Gurnee and then joined the U.S. Army on June 1, 1953. Vern served for two years during the Korean War and earned the National Defense Service Medal. After his honorable discharge on May 31, 1955 Vern returned to Illinois where he began a career in machine repair for Johnson Motors. Vern worked for Johnson Motors until 1983 when he retired. He moved to Hayward, WI in 1987 to pursue his passion for fishing. He also worked for Northern Lakes Coop and Tony's Fireside Restaurant in the Hayward area. For over 60 years of his life he enjoyed family fishing trips to Canada. He was an avid fisherman, reader of western novels, telling fishing stories, avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago White Sox fan. Vern is survived by his children, Steve (Jessica) Lauer of Chetek, WI, David Lauer of Osseo, WI, Jeffery (Jeanne) Lauer of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Paul Lauer of Kenosha, WI, Bryan (Marissa) Lauer of Chicago, IL, Bridget (Christopher) Lauer of Glen Gardner, NJ, Mark VanHoutum of Chicago, IL, and Kristie Bleers (Paul) of Naperville; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Ronald, Lester, Warren, Tom and Norman Lauer and one sister, Elaine Shook. A funeral service celebrating Vernon's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Hayward Funeral Home, 15571W. County Hwy. B, Hayward, WI. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelson.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
