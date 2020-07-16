Vernon W. Rouley "Vern," formerly of McHenry and Johnsburg, Illinois, passed away at his home at the age of 90 on July 6, 2020, in Three Rivers, TX, where he lived for the last seventeen years with his son, Jeff. Vern was born on June 8, 1930, the son of Violet and Ruben Rouley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. Rouley, his parents, Violet and Ruben Rouley as well as five brothers and two sisters. Vern was survived by his sister, Dolly, his sons, Jeff Rouley, Steven W. Rouley, Brian L. Rouley, and William Burri (Sandy), his daughters, Linda Ramirez (Joe), Carol M. Boss, Bonnie Schweikert, Susan Mays, Ellen Homan (Scott), Barbara Sims (Randy), and Pam Merritt (Rich) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vern retired from the City of McHenry and at one time ran an RC car racetrack (Thunder Road 31 Raceway) in McHenry, IL with his sons-in-law, Steve (Schweikert), and Jim (Mays). He could usually be found at a nearby junkyard looking for the next best find or tinkering around the barn on his property - always with a "cup of joe" in his hand. If you knew Vern, then you knew that he was a mechanic of machinery his whole life. Vern will be cremated in Three Rivers, TX and the burial service will take place at a later date at the Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, Illinois. There will be no visitation.







